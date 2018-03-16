YEREVAN. – Armenian Ambassador Ruben Sadoyan met with chairman Irakli Kobakhidze of the Parliament of Georgia.

The parliament speaker noted that Armenian-Georgian relations are developing in various directions and economic relations are especially noteworthy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Sadoyan, in turn, said parliamentary cooperation between the two countries is at a high level.

They discussed the prospects for the expansion of Armenia-Georgia parliamentary cooperation.

Kobakhidze said with great satisfaction that Georgia is one of the favorite destinations of tourists from Armenia, and added that the Georgian side attaches great importance to this.

The interlocutors noted that tourism development between two countries will create a wide range of opportunities for human interactions as well.

The Georgian parliament chairman said it would be desirable that contacts between Armenian and Georgian scientific circles become more active, and that new relevant joint projects and cooperation platforms be formed.

Ruben Sadoyan, for his part, presented to Irakli Kobakhidze the course of constitutional reforms and the passing to a parliamentary system of government in Armenia.