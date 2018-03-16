The Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Edgar Yeremyan died Thursday in a car accident during training at a military unit.

Private Yeremyan, died on the way to the military hospital, and due to the injuries he sustained during a training drive with the newly recruited drivers of the military unit. An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.

Thirty-six US Representatives on Thursday called upon members of the Appropriations Subcommittee on State-Foreign Operations to back a $70 million Fiscal Year 2019 aid package for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia.

The lawmakers have joined Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone who has sent a relevant letter to Subcommittee chairman Hal Rogers and ranking member Nita Lowey.

The US has extended sanctions against Russia, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.

The US has put 14 individuals and one organization on the sanction list.

More than ten people were injured as the result of the sky lift incident in Georgia’s Gudauri resort.

Four Russian nationals, two citizens of Ukraine, one of Sweden and one Georgian national are among the injured. One of the injured is pregnant. Eight people were immediately hospitalized in the incident that was caused by a sudden power outage.

A plane bound for Saratov, Russia, from Yerevan was forced to make an emergency landing in Moscow because of bad weather conditions.

The Saratov Airlines company said there are problems with the landing of aircrafts in Saratov because of a strong fog.

The exchange rate for one euro went down nearly by 2 drams in one day. The exchange rate comprised AMD 591.87, down by 1.92 drams as compared to Thursday.

The American dollar’s exchange rate against the Armenian dram comprised AMD 480.41/$1.

The results of the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draw were revealed on Friday.

Real Madrid will face Juventus, while Barcelona will play against Roma. Manchester City will compete against Liverpool, while Bayern will play against Sevilla.

In Europa League, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Arsenal will lock horns with CSKA Moscow. Atlético Madrid will face Sporting Lisbon, Leipzig will clash with Marseille, and Lazio will play against Salzburg.