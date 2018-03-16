Russian President Vladimir Putin is “overwhelmingly likely” to have ordered the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, said British foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, Reuters reported.

“We have nothing against the Russians themselves. There is to be no Russophobia as a result of what is happening. Our quarrel is with Putin's Kremlin, and with his decision.We think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe, for the first time since the Second World War,” he said.