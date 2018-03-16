Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and his British counterpart Theresa May discussed over the phone the diplomatic crisis between Britain and Russia, following the attack on Sergei Skripal, the local Italy reported.

Gentiloni confirmed that British authorities had Italy’s “complete solidarity”.

The Prime Minister also noted “the full legitimacy” of Britain's demands for answers from Russia over an “extremely grave episode”.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, in his turn, said that Russia should explain the attack on Skripal and his daughter in the UK.

According to him, Swiss also believes that Russia is responsible for the attack.