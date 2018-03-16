Defense Ministry of Armenia and NATO realized the annual assessment of the Planning and Review Process (PARP) and partnership objectives on March 14-16.

The assessment was concluded by Chief of Defense Policy Department of the Armenian Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan and head of NATO Defense Planning Committee Paul Severo during the final meeting.

As a result of the discussion, the parties updated the programs and objectives for reforms in Armenia’s defense sector and assistance to development of the country’s interoperable peacekeeping capacities.