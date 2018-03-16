YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan met with the members of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia on Friday, the press service of the Armenian President’s Office reported.

Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the members of the Council and its Chairman, wishing them success, productive activities and expressed conviction that all the members of the Council will apply their vigor, experience and knowledge for the establishment and effective operation of the institution.

During the meeting President Sargsyan also presented his approaches and expectations to the Supreme Judicial Council – an institution established as a result of the Constitutional changes in 2015.

In his speech Serzh Sargsyan emphasized that the new institution will have serious powers. "You will be the sole body that will have the power to elect or appoint judges and you will be the sole body that will suspend the powers of the judges and hold them accountable", Sargsyan said, emphasizing the role justice for progress in any sphere.