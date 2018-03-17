President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan met in Washington with members of the Supreme Council of the Ramkavar Azatakan Party on Friday.

The meetings addressed diverse issues related to the Artsakh domestic and foreign policy, the Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation, developing and deepening the USA-Artsakh ties.

The Head of the State acknowledged the role of the traditional parties in supporting Artsakh, solving important national issues, strengthening the Motherland-Diaspora ties, adding that Artsakh was interested in continuing and deepening this cooperation.