Eight victims, including a pregnant woman, remain in hospitals following the sky lift accident in Georgia’s eastern Gudauri resort, Ministry of Health, Labour and Social Affairs of Georgia reported.

According to the source, the pregnant woman from Sweden is said to be in stable condition. Another three patients may leave the hospital during the day, while one patient has undergone a surgery.

As reported earlier, at least 11 people were injured in the sky lift accident on Friday, among them four Russian nationals, two citizens of Ukraine, one of Sweden and one Georgian national. The incident was reportedly caused by a sudden power outage.

