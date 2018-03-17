Several Armenians are running in the local elections in the Netherlands. The Dutch municipal elections of 2018 will be held on 21 March in 335 municipalities and will determine the composition of the municipal councils for the following four years.
More than a dozen of local Armenians are running in the elections, president of the Federation of the Armenian-Dutch organizations Mato Hakhverdyan told the Netherlands’ Diary.
However, the number of Armenians participating in the elections is not final.
Every year more Armenians are actively integrating in the political life of the Netherlands.