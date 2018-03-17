Russia said it will expel 23 diplomats from the UK embassy in response “to the provocative measures of the British side” and groundless accusations against Russia in connection with what happened in Salisbury.

Russia also suspends the activities of the British Council and recalls the agreement for the opening of the British consulate in Saint Petersburg.

Former colonel of Russian intelligence Sergey Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious in Salisbury on March 4. According to British government, they were poisoned by Russia-produced nerve agent. Skripal got asylum in Britain after exchange between Russia and U.S. when Russia handed over ten people.

As reported earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for attack on Sergei Skripal and decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats from UK. May has confirmed no ministers or members of the royal family will attend the World Cup in Russia.

