YEREVAN. – The Armenian-Russian joint group of forces is ready to fulfill any assignment, commander of the Armenian-Russian joint group of forces, Major-General Tigran Parvanyan told reporters on Saturday during the event at the Erebuni airfield.
The event was dedicated to the Armenian-Russian military cooperation “Friendship-2018.”
Tigran Parvanyan noted that #102 Russian base as well as the Erebuni air base, are included in the joint group.
“Various events and drills have been held,” Parvanyan said, adding that the joint group is ready to fulfill any assignment under unified command taking into account the strength and resources.
Asked about the tension in the Middle East and its possible implications for region, the general noted that a number of countries take appropriate action in this direction, however, there is no such threat for Armenia.