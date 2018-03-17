Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of the People’s Republic of China, wishing him new achievements and the friendly people of China - peace and prosperity, the press service of the President of Armenia reported.

Serzh Sargsyan reaffirmed his readiness to promote the deepening and expansion of Armenian-Chinese cooperation through joint efforts for the benefit of the two friendly nations.

Recalling warmly his State visit to China in March 2015 and the meeting with President Xi Jinping, the President of Armenia noted with satisfaction that the agreements reached at the highest level are being materialized to promote the Armenian-Chinese multilateral and multifaceted relationships, the statement said.

“Armenia attaches special importance to the comprehensive development and consolidation of historically friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with China, which date as far back to the Silk Road era.

Today as well, we are prepared to closely cooperate with you in order to enrich the annals of friendship between our peoples with new achievements, including on the sidelines of China’s regional and international initiatives,” the President said in his message.