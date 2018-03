YEREVAN. – A dead body of a Belgian citizen was found in one of the rooms of Kovkas restaurant and hotel complex in the outskirts of Yerevan.

The police officers found the body of 62-year-old Armen. G. hanged with a towel around his neck in one of the rooms, Shamshyan.com reported.

No traces of violence were found on the body, and a forensic examination has been appointed.

According to preliminary information, the man committed a suicide.