Officers with the Burbank and Glendale police departments arrested a Tujunga man Wednesday on suspicion of violating his parole after he was allegedly found in possession of several firearms, according to authorities, LA Times reported.

The departments' joint AB 109 Task Force, dealing with the local impact of California's criminal realignment law, was sent to Levon Vardanyan's home in the 6700 block of Saint Esteban Street after he received a citation in Glendale for not having license plates displayed on his vehicle. Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said the 55-year-old was on probation for fraud and had an extensive criminal record involving 26 felony arrests.

A condition of Vardanyan's probation meant he was subject to searches by police, according to Suttles.

During the probation compliance check, Suttles said the officers found a small cache of weapons at Vardanyan's home — four assault rifles, three shotguns, a .45 caliber handgun and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

"We don't know how he was able to get these guns; none of them were legally purchased," Suttles said.

He was subsequently taken into custody without incident.