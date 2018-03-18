YEREVAN. – The U.S. Embassy in Armenia commented on some media reports referring to the alleged “lists of CIA agents” and recruited individuals.
“The implications of this article are fiction with no basis in reality. It is unfortunate that some try to create hostility and fear through baseless statements in an attempt to damage our strengthening bilateral ties,” the Embassy said in response to the Armenian News-NEWS.am inquiry.
The publications regarding “recruited CIA agents” have been circulated on the web and were eagerly re-printed by Azerbaijani media. The lists that came out of nowhere mentioned alleged staff of the embassy, Armenian officials, media outlets and NGOs.