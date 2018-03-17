Yerevan.- European Council President Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker have sent congratulatory messages to Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian.

The EU top officials congratulated Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia, and said: “The Armenia-EU relations had big progress in the recent months – by signing the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union on November 24, 2017 and the EU-Armenia Partnership priorities on February 21, 2018.

"We expect to closely cooperate with you to give specific outlines to these commitments based on common values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law and to advance our ambitious diary”.

Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Sultan of Oman Sayyid Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Laos President Bounnhang Vorachith and French MP Delphine O also sent congratulatory cables to Armen Sarkissian.