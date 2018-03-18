STEPANAKERT. - Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Saturday attended an American Armenian community reception organized in honor of the Artsakh delegation, in Washington, D.C.

In his welcoming remarks, President Sahakyan stressed that the Armenian community of America has been carrying out great work to develop and deepen Artsakh-US and Armenian-American relations, cooperation and friendship, adding that, with its immediate involvement, numerous social, economic, and humanitarian programs of strategic importance were carried out in the NKR, the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The Armenian community of America and our American friends are actively involved in the process of international recognition of Artsakh, introducing our country to the US and to the world, providing objective information about it,” President Sahakyan highlighted. “This activity deserves the highest appraisal.”

After his remarks, the President handed high state awards to several organizations and their representatives for services rendered to the Artsakh Republic and consistent support shown to the country.