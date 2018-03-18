YEREVAN. – Russian citizens permanently residing, or temporarily staying, in Armenia are voting at two polling stations in the country, in Russia’s presidential election on Sunday. These polling stations are at the Russian embassy in capital city Yerevan, and the Russian general consulate in Gyumri.

As of 10am local time, a total of 370 voters have cast their ballots at the election precinct in the Russian embassy, informed the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter.

Servicemen and border guards of the Russian Armed Forces serving in Armenia, however, are voting at closed polling stations.

The election precincts in Yerevan and Gyumri will be open until 8pm local time.

Eight candidates, including incumbent President Vladimir Putin, are running for the office of President of Russia.