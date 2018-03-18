The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Sunday congratulated the Premier of the State Council of China, Li Keqiang, on his reelection to this office.
“We [Armenia] attach great importance to continued development and deepening of cooperation with China,” the Armenian PM’s congratulatory message reads, in particular. “Cooperation between Armenia and China has had considerable development.
“[But] multilateral Armenian-Chinese cooperation still has considerable unused potential, and I stand ready with you, honorable Mr. Prime Minister, to exert efforts (…) to deepen and develop it.”