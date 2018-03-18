Russia presidential election: Yerevan voter turnout 1,670 at 1pm

4 killed in Philippine hotel fire

Armenia PM to China counterpart: Armenian-Chinese cooperation still has considerable unused potential

Dead body found in Armenia river

Russia presidential election: Putin votes

Russia presidential election: Yerevan voter turnout 370 at 10am

Russia presidential election: Polling station opens in Yerevan embassy

Karabakh President in Washington, attends American Armenian community reception

Russia holding presidential election

Armenian from Glendale found with small cache of weapons during probation check

Philippine Navy decommissions oldest World War II-era warship

US embassy in Yerevan comments on media reports about alleged “lists of CIA agents”

Boris Johnson intends to support to UK diplomats expelled from Russia

Armenia's PM visits Vedi community

The Guardian: UK analysts consider measures against Russia as a weak response

Armenia Defense Minister visits Aygepar bordering village

EU's Tusk, Juncker congratulate Armenia president-elect Sarkissian

Russia's UK diplomat expulsion 'doesn't change facts of matter': May

Armenian Ambassador meets with Vietnam’s business representatives

Official: Armenia will develop inter-regional enotourism within Silk Road

Afrin urges international communities to stop Turkey

Merkel: Berlin and Paris to reform EU roadmap

5 member of one family hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

At least 10 killed in Philippine plane crash

Britain anticipated Russia's decision to expel UK diplomats from Moscow

Nearly 50 killed in Turkish air strike on Afrin hospital

Armenia president congratulates Xi Jinping on his re-election

Joint Armenia-Russia Force commander: We are ready to fulfill any task

Body of Belgian national found hanged in Armenia restaurant

Georgia Health Ministry: 8 injured in Gudauri accident still in hospital

More than dozen Armenians running in Dutch municipal elections (PHOTO)

Russia to expel 23 UK diplomats

Karabakh delegation participates in MITT travel exhibition

Artsakh president meets leadership of Armenian Assembly of America

Lavrov: US intends to devalue Russia’s strategic nuclear capability

Newspaper: 19 kilos of heroin found on Armenia-Iran border

Artsakh president meets with Ramkavar Azatakan Party members in Washington

Canada PM and German chancellor decide to support UK over Skripal case

Xi Jinping’s second term as president confirmed

Russian ambassador gets note saying Skripals in critical condition

Tusk: EU preparing 'clear message' amid Skripal case

Armenian from Los Angeles sentenced to 52 months in federal prison

Merkel: Many traces indicate that Russia is responsible for murder attempt

Trump confirms his intention to meet with North Korean leader by the end of May

Porn star Stormy Daniels' was physically threatened

Russian nationals will not be able to cast votes at March 18 presidential polls in Ukraine

Armenian President meets with members of Supreme Judicial Council

Hillary Clinton fractures wrist after slipping in India resort bathtub

Italy, Sweden PMs support UK demands for Russia over Skripal attack

Armenia-NATO relations discussed in Defense Ministry

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.03.2018

UK Foreign Ministry: Putin most likely behind attack on Skripal

German interior minister: Islam does not belong to Germany

Protest in memory of “Food Provider” kicks off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square

English artist unveils work in support of jailed Turkish painter

Migrants clash with Madrid police

Parliament speaker: Georgia attaches great importance to Armenia tourists

Dollar falling in Armenia

7 foreigners among injured in Georgia’s Gudauri resort

Markus Soeder elected new Bavarian Prime Minister

Albania diplomat welcomes development of Armenia-EU cooperation

Plane heading from Yerevan to Saratov makes emergency landing

Artsakh president meets with American Armenians in Washington

Lavrov: Russia will expel UK diplomats

Armenia Parliament: CSTO PA must strongly react to Azerbaijan’s policy

Over 10 injured in sky lift accident in Gudauri

Charles Aznavour receives Czech Rep. award (PHOTOS)

Lavrov comments on UK’s refusal to work with Russia on Skripal case

Thailand Princess visits Armenia institute of ancient manuscripts

Zarif urges Russia, Turkey to continue efforts to liberate Syria from terrorists

FM Nalbandian: Armenians shared whole difficulties that befell on people of Lebanon

Armenia FM: Lebanon’s role in Middle East not limited to strategic importance

Over 30 House of Representatives’ members join call for $70mn US aid package for Karabakh, Armenia

New details on car crash that killed Karabakh army soldier

Suicide attempt from Yerevan bridge prevented

Karabakh President in Washington, underscores neutralizing of stereotypes, prejudices

Newspaper: PACE President and co-rapporteur on Armenia are not elected into Italy parliament

Karabakh army soldier dies in car accident during training

Man threatens to jump off of Yerevan bridge

Armenian driver in California arrested for hit-and-run

White House: Trump administration will continue tough stance on Russia

Sharmazanov: Turkish PM’s statement is another blatant lie

The Guardian: May cannot rely on Trump and Europe against Russia

UK Defense Minister: Russia should go away and shut up

White House: Tariffs can be applied without provoking trade war

Trump says it looks like the Russians were behind Skripal's poisoning

NATO's chief: Poisoning of Skripal is threat to international security

Armenian President appoints Judges of Criminal Court of Appeal

Events within “Days of Artsakh in France” Festival continue

Germany: Full-scale trade war to cause tangible damage to global economic recovery

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.03.2018

Gold bars spill from plane in Yakutsk

France, Germany, UK and US condemn attack on Skripal

Saudi Crown Prince calls Khamenei 'new Hitler'

Albanian Ambassador hands copies of her credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia

US extends sanctions against Russia

6 minor quakes hit Armenia in past one week

Moscow to expel British diplomats from Moscow

British expert: Domestic policy is one of reasons for unresolved conflicts

NBC: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince hides his mother from father