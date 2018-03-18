YEREVAN. – As of 1pm, a total of 1,670 Russian citizens have cast their ballots at the election precinct in the Russian embassy in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, in Russia’s presidential election on Sunday, informed the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter.

Representatives from the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States as well as Varazdat Jorgisyan, the proxy of presidential candidate and incumbent Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and Vitaly Ivanov, the proxy of communist party candidate Pavel Grudinin, are observing the course of voting at this polling station.

The observers noted that this year’s voter turnout is quite high, and the election is conducted in calm fashion.

“This is the most exemplary election precinct I have ever seen,” Ivanov added, for his part. “Everything is very organized and professional.”

Eight candidates are running for the office of President of Russia.