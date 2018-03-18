YEREVAN. – A delegation from the Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee of the Polish Senate, and led by Marek Rocki, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame, informed the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter.

Also, the Polish delegation toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, whereupon Rocki made a note on its guestbook.

“I specifically wrote that what happened cannot leave anyone apathetic,” he told journalists, afterward. “And considering how similar the histories of our two peoples—Armenians and Poles—are, what they had to go through, we need to think about how to build our future.”

In Marek Rocki’s words, the Armenian and Polish sides should do their best so that the growing generation will be able to do everything possible to resolve controversial and complicated matters.