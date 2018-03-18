YEREVAN. – As of 4pm, a total of 3,500 Russian citizens have cast their ballots at the election precinct in the Russian embassy in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, in Russia’s presidential election on Sunday, informed the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter.
According to tradition, the percentage of voter turnout in this election in Armenia is not made public, since Russian citizens permanently residing in the country as well as those who are temporarily staying in Armenia vote in this election.
Eight candidates, including incumbent President Vladimir Putin, are running for the office of President of Russia.