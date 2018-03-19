After summing up 50 percent of the results submitted by the election precinct commissions, the number of voters who voted for the incumbent president has exceeded 75 percent in Russia’s presidential election on Sunday, reported TASS news agency of the country.
According to preliminary data by the Central Election Commission, 21.9 million people, who make up 75.01 percent of the votes, have cast their ballots in Vladimir Putin’s favor.
Communist party candidate Pavel Grudinin is in second place with 13.39 percent of votes, and chairman Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia is third, with 6.34 percent of the ballots.