STEPANAKERT. - Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Sunday visited the St. Mary and Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Churches in Washington, D.C., attended the Divine Liturgies held there, and met with a group of representatives of the diocesan councils and the local Armenian community.

The development of the NKR, the Artsakh-Diaspora ties, and several other domains were discussed in a warm and informal atmosphere, the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan stressed the significant role of the Washington Armenian community in the diaspora, extending gratitude for its constant support rendered to Artsakh.