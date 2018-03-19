YEREVAN. - Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan’s visit to the US was very important.

Shavarsh Kocharyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, on Monday told about the aforementioned to reporters at the National Assembly.

“We need to realize that the Artsakh Republic is a de facto independent state; true, [a] still unrecognized [state],” he said. “It runs its [own] foreign policy, which is, of course, limited due to international non-recognition.”

But, in Kocharyan’s words, this policy is conducted, nonetheless.

“This isn’t the first visit that various Artsakh officials visit various countries,” he added, “this is only pleasing.”

On March 14, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan held talks at the US Congress and delivered an address.

Armenian official: US is more flexible on Karabakh