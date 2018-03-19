At least one person was killed and seven injured as the result of the explosion in Herat province in Afghanistan after an hour following the explosion in Jalalabad, Tolo News reported.

The second motorcycle bomb detonated in a crowded market, the source said.

According to the source, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosions yet.

As reported earlier, the first explosion took place in Jalalabad, as the result of which three people were killed and eight injured, including five children.