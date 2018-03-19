YEREVAN. – Our army has been, is, and will be the main factor in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday stated the abovementioned at his talk with participants in the operative assembly of the administrative staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

“Peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is priority issue of the security of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh,” he noted, in particular. “Our [respective] position is unchanged.

“One thing is apparent: we will continue negotiations and our partnership contacts with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

“Nonetheless, the main responsibility on the conflicting sides themselves, and we have always been well aware of our share of that work.

“Our task under the current conditions is to maintain the configuration of the positioning. Moreover, we need to work consistently and always be ready to counter all—major and minor—attempts of the adversary to upset the balance of power.

“We have repeatedly shown to the adversary, and we’ll show again if needed, the viewless nature of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh problem by the military way.”