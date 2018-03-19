YEREVAN.- Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held a farewell meeting with Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Giovanni Ricciulli, the press service of the ministry reported.

The FM thanked Giovanni Ricciulli for his activities, stating that during his tenure the Armenian-Italian friendly relations have constantly developed.

Edward Nalbandian noted with satisfaction that the political dialogue and mutual visits between the two countries have intensified, the Armenian-Italian inter-governmental commission was formed, the economic cooperation deepened, the cultural exchange boosted and the legal framework expanded.