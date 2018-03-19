The European Union will keep pressure on North Korea because of its nuclear program, EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

“The European Union strongly supports the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. All our efforts have been targeted towards achieving this goal and working together with our partners in Seoul in this direction. This includes our sanctions on the DPRK, which are currently the most restrictive in operation on any country in the world. We will keep this pressure and continue advocating for the strict implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions by all UN members, which is essential for the sanctions to be effective,” said Mogherini, adding that “pressure is not a goal in itself. It is a tool; it is an instrument. Our objective has always been, is, and continues to be to help open the political path for a peaceful, negotiated solution of the North Korean nuclear issue.”

On February 27, 2017, the Council adopted legal acts imposing further restrictive measures against North Korea with UN Security Council resolution.The number of persons and entities under restrictive measures against the DPRK is 79 persons and 54 entities as listed by the UN and 55 persons and 9 entities designated by the EU autonomously.