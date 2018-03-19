On March 19, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to Vladimir Putin in connection with his victory in the elections of President of the Russian Federation.

The address runs as follows:

“Your Excellency,

I cordially congratulate You on absolute victory in the elections of the President of the Russian Federation, which once again confirmed Your well-deserved authority among the Russian society and has become a proof of the nationwide support for Your efforts to secure continuous socioeconomic development and prosperity of Russia, protection of its interests in the international arena.

Artsakh rates high Your personal input and the position of the Russian Federation as a co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk group in the comprehensive and just settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict. I am confident that Russia will continue its efforts of maintaining and strengthening peace, ensuring stability and security in the region.

I once again congratulate You, respectful Mr. Putin, wishing robust health, successes and well-being to You, all Your relatives and friends, peace and prosperity to the people of Russia”.