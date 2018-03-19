YEREVAN.- Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong and the Vic e President of Powerchina International Group Limited Ding Chengguo. The company engaged in the construction of the “North-South” road “Sinohydro” is included in this company, the press service of the Government of Armenia reported.

Issues related to the construction works of the Talin-Lanjik section of the “North-South” road implemented by “Sinohydro” company were discussed at the meeting. Particularly, the sides referred to the implementation of the previous agreements and obligations of the Chinese company. Ding Chengguo assured that “Sinohydro” will successfully implement the construction works of its section of the “North-South” road.

Karen Karapetyan emphasized the necessity of high-quality work and expressed the readiness of the government to support the Chinese side in solving the issues that appear during the work