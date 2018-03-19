Boris Johnson says Russia’s denial of any involvement in the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal is growing ‘increasingly absurd’, Metro reported.

Arriving at a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels, the Foreign Secretary said: "Today the technical experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are arriving in the UK to take the samples from Salisbury, and in the meantime the Russian denials grow increasingly absurd.

"At one time they say that they never made Novichok, and at another time they say they did make Novichok, but all the stocks have been destroyed .

"But some of them have mysteriously escaped to Sweden, or the Czech Republic, or Slovakia, or the United States, or even the United Kingdom.

"I think what people can see is that this is a classic Russian strategy of trying to conceal the needle of truth in a haystack of lies and obfuscation."