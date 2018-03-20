A senior administration official said on Monday that US President Donald Trump believes unity among Gulf states is critical and still wants to organize a meeting of Gulf leaders, who are divided by a dispute involving Qatar, reported Reuters.
The official added that Trump had wanted Qatar and Gulf Cooperation Council members to settle their dispute on their own, but is now much more concerned about the long-term impact in the region.
And speaking on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s current visit to Washington, D.C., the official said Trump and top aides would seek more commercial deals for US companies.
“While the crown prince is in Washington, we will be advocating for $35 billion in commercial deals for US companies that would support 120,000 American jobs,” the official said.