YEREVAN. – The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations on Monday approved the bill on international treaties; another law, whereby the powers of the President of Armenia are being zeroed, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“The current law envisages that the president, government, prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, departments of the Republic of Armenia as well as foreign subjects of the international treaty can make an initiative to sign an interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental international treaty in Armenia.

“[But] after the amendment being made, the president of the republic cannot sign any paper without the [respective] proposal by the government; that is, by the prime minister,” wrote Zhamanak.