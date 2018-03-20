The Investigative Committee of Russia has joined the efforts to ascertain the circumstances behind the major road accident involving a passenger bus from Armenia, in Russia.

According to confirmed information, a passenger bus heading from Yerevan to Moscow and a truck collided on Tuesday at around 8:40am Moscow time, on an interstate highway in Russia.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, and the latter went onto the opposite lane and crashed into an oncoming truck.

The truck driver and the alternate driver of the bus died in the crash, five passengers and the bus driver were hospitalized, and one of the injured was provided medical assistance on site.

There were 48 passengers and two drivers on the bus.

The law enforcement is ascertaining the identities of the victims.