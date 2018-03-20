YEREVAN. – The World Bank stands ready to continue effective cooperation with the government of Armenia in several domains.

Sylvie Bossoutrot, Country Manager of the World Bank (WB) for Armenia, on Tuesday stated about the aforementioned at her talk with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

Bossoutrot presented the frameworks of the WB-Armenia partnership program between 2018 and 2022 plus the agenda of proposed reforms, underscored the ongoing reforms in Armenia, and congratulated the PM on the high growth rates that have been recorded in the country.

Karapetyan, for his part, highlighted the deepening and expanding of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and the WB, welcomed the draft of the submitted program and its reform proposals, and suggested to continue respective discussions.