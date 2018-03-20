The United Nations has received worrying reports of threats of violence and arbitrary arrest against civilians in Afrin, said a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Jens Laerke, UN press service reported.

“The United Nations has received worrying reports of threats of violence and arbitrary arrest against civilians, as well as looting of civilian property, by Syria participants to the conflict in Afrin city. These reports are deeply concerning. The UN demands that the parties to the conflict to respect their obligation under International Humanitarian Law and human rights law,” the statement said.

As reported earlier, Turkey announced on January 20 that it had launched Olive Branch operation against the Kurdish forces in Afrin. Damascus strongly condemned Turkey's actions, noting that this territory is an integral part of Syria.