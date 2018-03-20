New Ambassador of South Korea to Armenia Woo Yoon-keun—with residence in Moscow—on Tuesday presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.

Congratulating the ambassador on assuming office, the President of Armenia wished him success and expressed the hope that during his tenure, Woo Yoon-keun would give new impetus to Armenian-South Korean relations. The President assured that Armenia’s state agencies stand ready to assist the newly appointed ambassador in his activities.

Also, President Sargsyan complimented South Korea on successfully hosting of the 23rd Winter Olympics Games in Pyeongchang, and which helped shape a climate of solidarity in the spirit of these games in the Korean peninsula, and which, according to the President, is crucial not only for South Korea, but the entire world.

Stressing that last year Armenia and South Korea marked the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Serzh Sargsyan noted that the achievements in bilateral relations recorded during these years have not yet fully reflected on the great potential of cooperation between the two countries.

In terms of boosting interstate dialogue and multifaceted cooperation, the President of Armenia highlighted the role of reciprocal high-level visits, close parliamentary ties, and the steps aimed at promoting effective cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

The South Korean ambassador, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of his country’s president.

Also, Woo Yoon-keun assured that he will spare no effort to build on Armenian-South Korean relations, promote mutual awareness between the two nations, establish active contacts between their business communities and legislatures, and enhance interaction in economic, humanitarian, and several other domains.

In addition, the diplomat appreciated Armenia’s decision to exempt South Korean citizens from visas, noting that this will facilitate and foster bilateral exchanges.