A French mother has gone on trial accused of the murder of five of her own new-born babies, whose bodies she hid in the freezer, The Local reported.

The trial of Ramona Canete, 38, who faces life imprisonment if convicted, began in Bordeaux on Monday, almost three years to the day after the bodies were found in the nearby village of Louchats.

As it was noted, one of her two teenage daughters discovered one of the babies in the freezer and then told her father, Juan-Carlos Canete, who in turn alerted the police.

The post-mortem of that baby boy, who was born just 48 hours before his body was found, revealed that he was alive at birth and could have survived. Later the police also found four other dead babies in the freezer.

The parents were both arrested, with the husband being charged with hiding bodies and failing to report a crime.

But he insisted he knew nothing of his wife’s five pregnancies, which took place between 2005 and 2015, saying he was not aware of her acts after these babies were born, and he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

His lawyer says he now “unconditionally supports” his wife and has forgiven her for her acts.