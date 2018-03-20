At present, eight of those, who were injured in the bus crash in Russia, are treated at hospital of Pavlovsk.

As the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported, three of them – Davit Sardaryan (born in 1969), Yeghishe Hambardzumyan (born in 1982), Tigran Babakhanyan (born in 1972) – are in the intensive care unit. Five of them – Melik Hayrapetyan (born in 1988), Arkadi Tadevosyan (born in 1974), Armen Muradyan (born in 1964), Varya Ohanyan (born in 1961) and Vazgen Gevorgyan (born in 1972) – are in surgical unit.

As reported earlier, a passenger bus heading from Yerevan to Moscow and a truck collided on Tuesday at around 8:40am Moscow time, on an interstate highway in Russia.

According to the source, bus passenger A. Sukiasyan (born in 1978) and truck driver N. Sionin (born in 1961) were killed in the crash.

There were 48 passengers and two drivers on the bus.