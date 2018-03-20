YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.08/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.201 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 590.17 (up by AMD 1.24), that of one British pound was AMD 673.36 (up by AMD 2.22), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.30 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 251.36, AMD 20,256.8 and AMD 14,755.79, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.