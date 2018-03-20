YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sragsyan convened a consultation on Tuesday during which relevant official reported on the preparatory works of 3 major official events to take place in 2018 - Francophonie Summit, the100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia and the heroic May battles, and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, the press service of the President’s Office reported.
Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Chief of Government Staff Vahe Stepanyan, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan presented reports.