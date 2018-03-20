A conscripted soldier on Monday sustained a gunshot wound at a defense position in the Tavush Province of Armenia.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the soldier was transferred to capital city Yerevan, and he is in the military hospital and in stable condition.

Armenia’s opposition Founding Parliament initiative leader Jirair Sefilian has been sentenced to 10.5 years in prison, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the court in capital city Yerevan. The prosecution, however, had motioned for an 11-year sentence for Sefilian.

Jirair Sefilian was charged with preparing to organize mass unrests and to seize buildings and constructions, with the use of weapons.

A major car crash has taken place Tuesday at around 9am, on an interstate highway in Russia.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations’ information provided to the embassy of Armenia in Moscow, a passenger bus heading from Yerevan to Moscow and a truck collided. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, and the latter went onto the opposite lane and crashed into an oncoming truck.

According to the source, bus passenger A. Sukiasyan (born in 1978) and truck driver N. Sionin (born in 1961) were killed in the crash, five passengers and the bus driver were hospitalized, and one of the injured was provided medical assistance on site. There were 48 passengers and two drivers on the bus.

At the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces in Talish Artsakh defense army shot down Azerbaijani drone on Monday, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.

The enemy sent a drone for reconnaissance purposes.

A delegation from the Committee on Political Affairs of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie on Tuesday paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, informed the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter. The delegation was led by Christophe-André Frassa (France).

The delegation members placed flowers at the Genocide monument and the Eternal Flame, and they observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of this tragedy. Also, the guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, whereupon they made a note on its guestbook.

Arsenal’s Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan met with the players of Armenia’s U17 and U19 national squads in capital city Yerevan, informed the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) press service.

Armenian national team manager Artur Petrosyan also attended the talk. Mkhitaryan is in Yerevan to play in Armenia’s friendlies against Estonia (Saturday) and Lithuania (March 27).