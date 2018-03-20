Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, arrived in the United States to meet US President Donald Trump, AP reported.
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince will also hold meetings with a number of influential US officials, including the secretaries of defense, treasury and commerce, the CIA chief and congressional leaders from both parties.
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House envoy Jared Greenblatt, who are developing the long-awaited peace plan for the Middle East, will also join the crown prince for dinner.