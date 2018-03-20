Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said any actions and tricks to split China are doomed to failm, Xinhua reported.
Xi said at the closing meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress that it is a shared aspiration of all Chinese people to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and realize China's complete reunification.
Xi said any actions and tricks to split China are certain to meet with the people's condemnation and the punishment by history.
He said the Chinese people have resolve, confidence, and ability to defeat secessionist attempts in any form.
"The Chinese people share a common belief that it is never allowed and it is absolutely impossible to separate any inch of our great country's territory from China," Xi added.