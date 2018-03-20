US President Donald Trump offered new hints he’s likely to quit the international agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program next month, potentially scrapping a deal struck by his predecessor that he opposed before taking office and has criticized often since, Bloomberg reported.

“The Iran deal is coming up. It’s probably another month or so, and you’re going to see what I do,” Trump told reporters at a White House meeting Tuesday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. “But Iran has not been treating that part of the world or the world itself appropriately. A lot of bad things are happening in Iran.”