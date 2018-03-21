YEREVAN. – The US visa fraud criminal case, which is launched against Diana Grigoryan, a.k.a. Dina Akopovna, is taking on a noteworthy course, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper of Armenia.

“Several [Armenian] singers, who had some affiliation with Dina Akopovna and US citizen Stella Boyajian, who [also] is in this case, are facing the fact.

“[Armenian] show business representatives, who participated in concerts organized by Grigoryan or Boyajian, are facing the risk of losing [their] US visas. In particular, singer Aida Sargsyan faces the risk of losing her US visa, whereas singer Hayk Ghevondyan—Spitakci Hayko—returned his US visa to the US embassy, amid the scandalous case,” wrote Zhoghovurd.