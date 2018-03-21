Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Great Britain is making conclusions on the case into the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, in England, before the end of the respective investigation, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“All this is done at a time when the investigation is not over and, according to the Scotland Yard professionals, it will take months; when there is no trial yet, when there is no verdict,” Lavrov said. “So, the Anglo-Saxon law system is complemented with new and very interesting precedents.”
On March 4, 66-year-old Sergei Skripal and his daughter, 33-year-old Yulia, who was visiting from Moscow, were poisoned with a nerve agent in Great Britain. They were found unconscious in Salisbury town. They remain in a critical condition at hospital.
The UK claims that Russia is involved in the poisoning, whereas Moscow denies this allegation.