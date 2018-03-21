STEPANAKERT. - Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday attended the opening ceremony of a conference devoted to the centennial of the Republic of Armenia’s independence and delivered an address, in Antelias, Lebanon.

The event brought together Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, representatives of scientific, political and public circles of Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian diaspora as well as of various countries.

The President noted that the year 1918 was among the most breakthrough periods of Armenian people’s history when they restored their national statehood that was lost for centuries, informed the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The restoration of the independent statehood was not just a declaration, nor a gift presented to us on a silver platter,” stressed the President of the Artsakh Republic. “People standing at the brink of annihilation, who were exposed to genocide and slaughter only three years before, not only found the power to stand up for their own destiny and country, but also defeated the genocidal enemy in the decisive battles.

“Such developments and victories still seem to be incredible and mysterious to some. To some, but it is not to us, not to our people. The secret of such a feat lies in the unshakable faith of our nation in God and its own strength, in being a single whole with the native land, in inexhaustible optimism and selflessness.”

Also, Sahakyan highlighted that feats of 1918 and said the epoch-making victories had been the source of inspiration and stimulation for Armenian people for decades.

“It is hard to overestimate the impetus that they gave to our people on different fronts of the Second World War and during the years of the Artsakh liberation struggle,” added the NKR President. “Today, they are important components of the national pride and vitality of our people in the diaspora and the Motherland, too.”

At the end of his address, President Sahakyan stressed that Artsakh stands firmly and persistently fights, together with Motherland Armenia and the Armenian diaspora, for further developing and strengthening the independent Armenian statehood and cementing the Motherland-Diaspora ties, for a bright and reliable future.

“This is the token of our heroic battles,” concluded Bako Sahakyan, “and we are all obligated to do everything possible in this direction.”