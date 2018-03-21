MOSCOW. – The nine persons who were injured in a road accident in Russia, and involving a bus from Armenia, are still at Pavlovsky District hospital in Voronezh Oblast (province), the embassy of Armenia in Moscow informed on its Facebook page.

Accordingly, three of the injured are at the intensive care unit. One of them is in very critical condition, and the other two—in critical but stable condition.

Six others remain at the department of surgery. Doctors say, however, two of them may be discharged on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, a passenger bus heading from Yerevan to Moscow and a truck collided on Tuesday morning, on an interstate highway in Russia. Two people died in the crash.

According to the local Russian rescue dispatching service, the collision had occurred due to the bus going onto the opposite lane.